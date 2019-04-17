17 April 2019 7:40 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Pearl Pillay, Managing Director, Youth Lab In preparation for the election, Youth Lab has put together the South African Youth Manifesto, a mandate from young South Africans to political parties on their vision for the 2019 elections. It is also a tool that young South Africans can use to influence politics, shape policy and drive post-election accountability.