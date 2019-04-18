SA's decline worst of nations not at war

18 April 2019 7:40 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Claude Baissac CEO, Eunomix and Dr. Iraj Abedian CEO Pan-African Investment and Research Services South Africa has slumped to 88th out of 178 nations in 2018 from 31st in 2006 against a raft of social, economic and governance measures. Ranking worse than countries such as Mali, Ukraine and Venezuela and its peers now include Colombia, Jamaica, Latvia and the Philippines, compared with Portugal and Slovenia in 2008.