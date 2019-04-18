Bongani Bingwa speaks to Claude Baissac CEO, Eunomix and Dr. Iraj Abedian CEO Pan-African Investment and Research Services South Africa has slumped to 88th out of 178 nations in 2018 from 31st in 2006 against a raft of social, economic and governance measures. Ranking worse than countries such as Mali, Ukraine and Venezuela and its peers now include Colombia, Jamaica, Latvia and the Philippines, compared with Portugal and Slovenia in 2008.
SA's decline worst of nations not at war
|
18 April 2019 9:40 AM
|
18 April 2019 8:28 AM
|
What’s gone Viral - Finally we now know what “Togher” means kinda
|
18 April 2019 8:00 AM
|
May elections hear what the youth had to say about the elections
|
17 April 2019 1:00 PM
|
What’sViral - Can eating hot cross buns leave you in trouble with the law?
|
17 April 2019 8:28 AM
|
Youth Lab has put together the South African Youth Manifesto
|
17 April 2019 7:40 AM
|
16 April 2019 8:30 AM
|
What’s Viral - Kurt Darren 'destroys' national anthem at Varsity Cup
|
16 April 2019 8:02 AM
|
16 April 2019 7:39 AM