The End' could be his last stand-up comedy


2018 was a tough year for John Vlismas, as he lost one of his favourite human beings on Earth, the loss of his father. “The End” is by far his most personal, raw, dark and deeply funny show. It takes you into the psychology of death, illustrate the lengths one goes to pretend it won’t happen and finally take you to site of his beloved Dad’s last breath.  

The Gwijo Squad is here to give you all

18 April 2019 9:40 AM
What’s gone Viral - Finally we now know what “Togher” means kinda

18 April 2019 8:00 AM
SA's decline worst of nations not at war

18 April 2019 7:40 AM
May elections hear what the youth had to say about the elections

17 April 2019 1:00 PM
What’sViral - Can eating hot cross buns leave you in trouble with the law?

17 April 2019 8:28 AM
Youth Lab has put together the South African Youth Manifesto

17 April 2019 7:40 AM
Why Durban's Golden Mile is washing away?

16 April 2019 8:30 AM
What’s Viral - Kurt Darren 'destroys' national anthem at Varsity Cup

16 April 2019 8:02 AM
Alex residents refuse Mayor Herman Mashaba address them

16 April 2019 7:39 AM
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk
See Andrea Bocelli Live with CapeTalk

The world’s biggest classical star, Andrea Bocelli, performs on the 22nd of April at Val de Vie Estate to a sold-out concert.

Time for change: Taxi drivers want to take the wheel in Parliament
Time for change: Taxi drivers want to take the wheel in Parliament

The Alliance for Transformation for All, which focuses on transport issues, is one of 19 new parties that will be contesting the elections.
Power shortages could cut 2019 GDP growth - Sarb
Power shortages could cut 2019 GDP growth - Sarb

The review dimmed hopes for the economic rebound promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa and comes less than a month before national elections.
Women do have power in the EFF, says Malema
Women do have power in the EFF, says Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema says his party has women leaders within its structures across South Africa and they have a noticeable number of women leaders in Parliament.
Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

