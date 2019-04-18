The Gwijo Squad is here to give you all

18 April 2019 9:40 AM

The Gwijo Squad is from the Eastern Cape and consists of rugby supporters who will go to the end of the world for their teams. Sometimes our national teams need a little extra motivation and the Gwijo Squad is always there to help. With the Proteas squad for this year's Cricket World Cup in England and Wales to be announced later today, nothing like the Gwijo Squad Get the crowd and the boys on the field going.