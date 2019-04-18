The Gwijo Squad is from the Eastern Cape and consists of rugby supporters who will go to the end of the world for their teams. Sometimes our national teams need a little extra motivation and the Gwijo Squad is always there to help. With the Proteas squad for this year's Cricket World Cup in England and Wales to be announced later today, nothing like the Gwijo Squad Get the crowd and the boys on the field going.
The Gwijo Squad is here to give you all
|
18 April 2019 8:28 AM
|
What’s gone Viral - Finally we now know what “Togher” means kinda
|
18 April 2019 8:00 AM
|
18 April 2019 7:40 AM
|
May elections hear what the youth had to say about the elections
|
17 April 2019 1:00 PM
|
What’sViral - Can eating hot cross buns leave you in trouble with the law?
|
17 April 2019 8:28 AM
|
Youth Lab has put together the South African Youth Manifesto
|
17 April 2019 7:40 AM
|
16 April 2019 8:30 AM
|
What’s Viral - Kurt Darren 'destroys' national anthem at Varsity Cup
|
16 April 2019 8:02 AM
|
16 April 2019 7:39 AM