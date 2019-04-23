Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dondo Mogajane, Director-General at Treasury and Pravin Gordhan, Public Enterprises Minister. Treasury has had to make an emergency bailout at Eskom of R5 billion after a loan deal with the China Development Bank failed to come through. It was only two months ago when the Public Enterprises Department warned Parliament that Eskom was technically insolvent and would not survive beyond April without a cash injection, in other words would cease to exist at its current trajectory.
Is Eskom on the brink of collapse?
