Heavy rainfalls grips SA over the weekend is there something atypical?

24 April 2019 7:35 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Bob Scholes, Professor of Systems Ecology at the University of the Witwatersrand Recently we’ve seen images and footage of the aftermath of floods and mudslides that have hit parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. And now the South African Weather service has confirmed that tropical cyclone Kenneth will hit Northern Mozambique and Southern Tanzania on Thursday.