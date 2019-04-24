The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Heavy rainfalls grips SA over the weekend is there something atypical?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Bob Scholes, Professor of Systems Ecology at the University of the Witwatersrand Recently we’ve seen images and footage of the aftermath of floods and mudslides that have hit parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. And now the South African Weather service has confirmed that tropical cyclone Kenneth will hit Northern Mozambique and Southern Tanzania on Thursday.

What’s Viral - A Trauma surgeon diagnoses action movie injuries

24 April 2019 8:35 AM
What’s gone Viral - Orphaned gorillas strike a pose in selfie with park ranger

23 April 2019 8:11 AM
Is Eskom on the brink of collapse?

23 April 2019 7:38 AM
The Gwijo Squad is here to give you all

18 April 2019 9:40 AM
The End' could be his last stand-up comedy

18 April 2019 8:28 AM
What’s gone Viral - Finally we now know what “Togher” means kinda

18 April 2019 8:00 AM
SA's decline worst of nations not at war

18 April 2019 7:40 AM
May elections hear what the youth had to say about the elections

17 April 2019 1:00 PM
What’sViral - Can eating hot cross buns leave you in trouble with the law?

17 April 2019 8:28 AM
EWN Headlines
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989
Tony Leon: SA's current economic, political situation same as in 1989

Former DA leader Tony Leon said that President Cyril Ramaphosa can be a game-changer but adds he hasn’t clearly seen Ramaphosa’s reform agenda feature in the ANC’s election campaign.
Lesufi hopes to find middle ground with Driehoek walkway collapse lawsuits
Lesufi hopes to find middle ground with Driehoek walkway collapse lawsuits

Several families of pupils who were affected by the Driehoek walkway collapse have slapped the Education Department with lawsuits, seeking compensation for the trauma and medical bills among other things.
Eastern Cape floods claim three lives
Eastern Cape floods claim three lives

A child drowned while trying to cross a flooded bridge in the Kwabhaca area, a woman was swept away in Mbizana and another person drowned in Ngqeleni.
