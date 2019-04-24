Bongani Bingwa speaks to Professor Bob Scholes, Professor of Systems Ecology at the University of the Witwatersrand Recently we’ve seen images and footage of the aftermath of floods and mudslides that have hit parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape. And now the South African Weather service has confirmed that tropical cyclone Kenneth will hit Northern Mozambique and Southern Tanzania on Thursday.
Heavy rainfalls grips SA over the weekend is there something atypical?
|
What’s Viral - A Trauma surgeon diagnoses action movie injuries
|
24 April 2019 8:35 AM
|
What’s gone Viral - Orphaned gorillas strike a pose in selfie with park ranger
|
23 April 2019 8:11 AM
|
23 April 2019 7:38 AM
|
18 April 2019 9:40 AM
|
18 April 2019 8:28 AM
|
What’s gone Viral - Finally we now know what “Togher” means kinda
|
18 April 2019 8:00 AM
|
18 April 2019 7:40 AM
|
May elections hear what the youth had to say about the elections
|
17 April 2019 1:00 PM
|
What’sViral - Can eating hot cross buns leave you in trouble with the law?
|
17 April 2019 8:28 AM