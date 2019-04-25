The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Is Amcu a genuine trade union? Here’s what happens now


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe : Labour Relations Registrar The labour registrar has published a notice on his intention to cancel the registration of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union. The union is no longer a genuine trade union and the labour registrar intends to cancel its registration in a notice in the Government Gazette published. What is the legal status of AMCU, and where does this leave recognition agreement the union has with employers?

Damning report by Competition Commission on South Africa's high mobile data prices

Damning report by Competition Commission on South Africa's high mobile data prices

25 April 2019 9:41 AM
What’s gone Vira - What are your weird eating habits?

What’s gone Vira - What are your weird eating habits?

25 April 2019 8:03 AM
What’s Viral - A Trauma surgeon diagnoses action movie injuries

What’s Viral - A Trauma surgeon diagnoses action movie injuries

24 April 2019 8:35 AM
Heavy rainfalls grips SA over the weekend is there something atypical?

Heavy rainfalls grips SA over the weekend is there something atypical?

24 April 2019 7:35 AM
What’s gone Viral - Orphaned gorillas strike a pose in selfie with park ranger

What’s gone Viral - Orphaned gorillas strike a pose in selfie with park ranger

23 April 2019 8:11 AM
Is Eskom on the brink of collapse?

Is Eskom on the brink of collapse?

23 April 2019 7:38 AM
The Gwijo Squad is here to give you all

The Gwijo Squad is here to give you all

18 April 2019 9:40 AM
The End' could be his last stand-up comedy

The End' could be his last stand-up comedy

18 April 2019 8:28 AM
What’s gone Viral - Finally we now know what “Togher” means kinda

What’s gone Viral - Finally we now know what “Togher” means kinda

18 April 2019 8:00 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
Monster Jam
Monster Jam

BIG NEWS: Monsters are headed to the mother city.

EWN Headlines
Soshanguve boy (9) who lost his life saving friend honoured by Ramaphosa
Soshanguve boy (9) who lost his life saving friend honoured by Ramaphosa

Thapelo Tambeni saved his friend from drowning but lost his own life in the process and he has now been honoured with the Order of Mendi for bravery.
Former US vice president Biden announces 2020 run for White House
Former US vice president Biden announces 2020 run for White House

The 76-year-old senior statesman becomes the most experienced and recognised Democrat in the presidential race, a popular former vice president dominating early polls following months - even years - of campaign planning.

Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national orders
Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka & other SA arts icons receive national orders

Mary Twala, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Nomhle Nkonyeni are among recipients in the Order of Ikhamanga category, which recognises those who've excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us