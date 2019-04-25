Is Amcu a genuine trade union? Here’s what happens now

25 April 2019 7:37 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Advocate Lehlohonolo Molefe : Labour Relations Registrar The labour registrar has published a notice on his intention to cancel the registration of the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union. The union is no longer a genuine trade union and the labour registrar intends to cancel its registration in a notice in the Government Gazette published. What is the legal status of AMCU, and where does this leave recognition agreement the union has with employers?