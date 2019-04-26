Bongani Bingwa speaks to John Jeffery Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development. The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) have developed a new tool which they hope will strengthen the fight against human trafficking. The 2018 United States Trafficking in Persons report found that the South African government of South Africa does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking.
Government takes steps to address human trafficking
26 April 2019 8:02 AM
