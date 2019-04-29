Shiraz Mohamed video shows he is alive

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Imtiaz Sooliman : Founder of Gift of the Givers A video of the South African photojournalist, Shiraz Mohamed has emerged from Syria, where he can be seen and heard pleading government to help secure his freedom. It has taken Gift of the Givers more than two years to establish that he is still alive.
