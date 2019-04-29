The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The Economist backs Cyril Ramaphosa in May 8 vote


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Robert Guest : Foreign Editor of The Economist President Ramaphosa has a mammoth task in front of him of restoring law and order in the country and putting in place radical reforms to the ailing in economy, bringing the country back to its former glory.

What’s gone Viral - Excited voter's accent has social media in stiches

29 April 2019 8:08 AM
Shiraz Mohamed video shows he is alive

29 April 2019 7:38 AM
What’s gone Viral - He cheated on all of them?

26 April 2019 8:02 AM
SA government takes steps to address human trafficking

26 April 2019 7:37 AM
Damning report by competition commission on SA high mobile data prices

25 April 2019 9:41 AM
What’s gone Vira - What are your weird eating habits?

25 April 2019 8:03 AM
Is Amcu a genuine trade union? Here’s what happens now

25 April 2019 7:37 AM
What’s Viral - A Trauma surgeon diagnoses action movie injuries

24 April 2019 8:35 AM
Heavy rainfalls grips SA over the weekend is there something atypical?

24 April 2019 7:35 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
ANC's Smith, Zuma unaware of Sars probe over Bosasa scandal
The state capture commission has heard shocking revelations of how some government officials and ANC members benefited from deals with the facilities company now known as African Global Operations.
WATCH LIVE: Nelson Mandela Foundation makes case for banning old SA flag
The Equality Court is hearing arguments on Monday morning on why the Nelson Mandela Foundation wants the old apartheid-era flag banned and decalred hate speech.
United Nations gives Mozambique $13m for Cyclone Kenneth damage
Cyclone Kenneth hit the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado late on Thursday, flattening entire villages with winds of up to 280km/h.
