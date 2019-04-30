The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

BLSA wants Ramaphosa to address rising populism in the ANC


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Busi Mavuso, COO at Business Leadership South Africa Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address rising populism in the ANC, or face the risk of South Africa having a credit rating downgrade.

Cyclone Kenneth devastates northern Mozambique

30 April 2019 8:57 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Sports Illustrated features first burkini girl

30 April 2019 8:07 AM
Is ICASA in danger of total shutdown as minister withholds funding?

30 April 2019 7:32 AM
The Economist backs Cyril Ramaphosa in May 8 vote

29 April 2019 8:30 AM
What’s gone Viral - Excited voter's accent has social media in stiches

29 April 2019 8:08 AM
Shiraz Mohamed video shows he is alive

29 April 2019 7:38 AM
What’s gone Viral - He cheated on all of them?

26 April 2019 8:02 AM
SA government takes steps to address human trafficking

26 April 2019 7:37 AM
Damning report by competition commission on SA high mobile data prices

25 April 2019 9:41 AM
#WaterWatch

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

RMB Solutionist Thinking

2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

EWN Headlines
ANC: Up to Ramaphosa to decide on Cabinet size
ANC: Up to Ramaphosa to decide on Cabinet size

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation last February he would look into downsizing the executive, possibly to just 25 members.
End of an era as Japan's emperor abdicates
End of an era as Japan's emperor abdicates

In his final speech, Akihito offered his "deepest heartfelt gratitude to the people of Japan" and said he would "pray for the peace and happiness of all the people in Japan and around the world."
Trump sues banks in bid to block Congress subpoenas
Trump sues banks in bid to block Congress subpoenas

The lawsuit is the latest step in Trump's fightback against the Democrats, and alleges that the subpoenas have "no legitimate or lawful purpose."
