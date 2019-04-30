Is ICASA in danger of total shutdown as minister withholds funding?

30 April 2019 7:32 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Justine Limpitlaw, Broadcasting Lawyer ICASA has instructed its attorneys to launch legal action to force the Department of Communications to release funding allocated to it by Parliament, saying the Minister is illegally withholding funding. This after athe City Press published an article which said Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams was meddling with the affairs of ICASA.