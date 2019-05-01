The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Sibanye returns 1,500 platinum miners to the surface, hoisting more


James Wellsted, Spokesperson and Vice-President of Investor Relations, Sibanye Historically, unions and the labour movement played a significant role in the fight against apartheid, mineworkers played a significant role in this. As we commemorate workers day, 1800 miners were reported trapped underground at the Sibanye-Stillwater’s Thembelani Shaft in Rustenburg, after rails, which were being transported down its shaft via a conveyance, fell down the shaft at its platinum operations.1300

What’s Viral - Papa Penny issues warning to Julius Malema leave me alone

1 May 2019 8:17 AM
Numsa's new political party outlines aims

1 May 2019 7:38 AM
Cyclone Kenneth devastates northern Mozambique

30 April 2019 8:57 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Sports Illustrated features first burkini girl

30 April 2019 8:07 AM
Is ICASA in danger of total shutdown as minister withholds funding?

30 April 2019 7:32 AM
BLSA wants Ramaphosa to address rising populism in the ANC

30 April 2019 7:26 AM
The Economist backs Cyril Ramaphosa in May 8 vote

29 April 2019 8:30 AM
What’s gone Viral - Excited voter's accent has social media in stiches

29 April 2019 8:08 AM
Shiraz Mohamed video shows he is alive

29 April 2019 7:38 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
Over 774,000 South Africans to cast special votes next week
Election officials will visit just over 450,000 voters at home, who are unable to make their way to a voting station on 8 May.
ANC confident of winning outright majority in Gauteng
The party said it contracted independent researchers who have predicted that it will enjoy an increase in votes during this year’s election.
More must be done to fight corruption among unions - Cosatu, Numsa
Trade unions are calling for unity in the labour movement and are warning that the well-being of workers is being compromised by divisions among them.
