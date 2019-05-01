Sibanye returns 1,500 platinum miners to the surface, hoisting more

James Wellsted, Spokesperson and Vice-President of Investor Relations, Sibanye Historically, unions and the labour movement played a significant role in the fight against apartheid, mineworkers played a significant role in this. As we commemorate workers day, 1800 miners were reported trapped underground at the Sibanye-Stillwater’s Thembelani Shaft in Rustenburg, after rails, which were being transported down its shaft via a conveyance, fell down the shaft at its platinum operations.1300
