Numsa's new political party outlines aims

Irvin Jim, Chairperson of the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party Last year, break-away union from COSATU, NUMSA, announced it would contest the 2019 elections, launching the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party, triggered by unhappiness with the ANC government “not taking up worker issues”. sNumsa has been threatening to form a workers’ party since 2014 when it was expelled from COSATU. With just a week to the 2019 elections, we profile a party solely for workers.
