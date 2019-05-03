The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The Land Party plans to amend the Constitution?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tonic Manchidi Politburo Member at the Land Party Another party that you may consider if land is all you are concerned about is the Land Party. The Land Party plans to amend the Constitution to strengthen property rights, and transfer state-owned land to the poor.

Is Women Forward party aims to give a voice to South African women?

3 May 2019 7:29 AM
Africa's Travel Indaba

2 May 2019 8:27 AM
What’s Gone Viral - The cursed 'vegan lasagna' is simply not a lasagna

2 May 2019 8:08 AM
What now for Caster?

2 May 2019 7:40 AM
What’s Viral - Papa Penny issues warning to Julius Malema leave me alone

1 May 2019 8:17 AM
Numsa's new political party outlines aims

1 May 2019 7:38 AM
Sibanye returns 1,500 platinum miners to the surface, hoisting more

1 May 2019 7:34 AM
Cyclone Kenneth devastates northern Mozambique

30 April 2019 8:57 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Sports Illustrated features first burkini girl

30 April 2019 8:07 AM
Mbalula rules out coalitions, says ANC out 'to win decisively'
The African National Congress (ANC) said it was not looking to form any coalitions after next week's elections because it was confident of a decisive victory at both national and provincial level.
ATM members must transform to be able to transform SA - Nongqunga
The African Transformation Movement (ATM) founder Caesar Nongqunga said that those joining the party will become 'transformed' to align to the real mission of the party.
Demerit system coming, Nzimande warns motorists
Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said that his department would find innovative methods to help police the roads and that this would include an evidentiary breathalyser and the implementation of the Aarto Amendment Bill into law.
