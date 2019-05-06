The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Political parties wrap up campaigns before election day 8 May


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - 'Stadiumology' South Africa's political parties wrapped up their election campaigns over the past weekend. At the ANC's Siyanqoba Rally at Ellis Park, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that those who are facing allegations of corruption in the party will not be allowed to hold positions of power in the government and Parliament. EFF leader Julius Malema has called for voters to vote to for a permanent solution to poverty in the country. He also said that Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were the number one and two criminals in the country. DA leader Mmusi Maimane said that the ANC and EFF were just the same and argued that his the party is the best alternative to govern in the country.

Is the SABC on the brink of a total blackout?

6 May 2019 8:40 AM
What’s gone Viral - This could be the best opening commentary you've ever heard

6 May 2019 8:01 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Burger King debuts unhappy meals

3 May 2019 8:24 AM
The Land Party plans to amend the Constitution?

3 May 2019 7:42 AM
Is Women Forward party aims to give a voice to South African women?

3 May 2019 7:29 AM
Africa's Travel Indaba

2 May 2019 8:27 AM
What’s Gone Viral - The cursed 'vegan lasagna' is simply not a lasagna

2 May 2019 8:08 AM
What now for Caster?

2 May 2019 7:40 AM
What’s Viral - Papa Penny issues warning to Julius Malema leave me alone

1 May 2019 8:17 AM
EWN Headlines
IOC chief calls Semenya case 'complicated and delicate'
Two-time Olympic champion Semenya last week lost a court challenge against the IAAF over plans to force some women to regulate their testosterone levels.
Gauteng voters head to polls unsure of e-tolls future
E-toll gantries went live more than five years ago but were met with fierce resistance and this opposition continues to grow fuelled by mixed messages from those in power.
Share the land or risk losing it all, Malema warns white South Africans
EFF leader Julius Malema said that the only way the country would progress harmoniously was if equality was achieved.

