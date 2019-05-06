Political parties wrap up campaigns before election day 8 May

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Xolani Dube, Political Analyst - 'Stadiumology' South Africa's political parties wrapped up their election campaigns over the past weekend. At the ANC's Siyanqoba Rally at Ellis Park, President Cyril Ramaphosa said that those who are facing allegations of corruption in the party will not be allowed to hold positions of power in the government and Parliament. EFF leader Julius Malema has called for voters to vote to for a permanent solution to poverty in the country. He also said that Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa were the number one and two criminals in the country. DA leader Mmusi Maimane said that the ANC and EFF were just the same and argued that his the party is the best alternative to govern in the country.
