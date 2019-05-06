Is the SABC on the brink of a total blackout?

6 May 2019 8:40 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to William Bird, Executive Director, Media Monitoring Africa Sunday Times reporting yesterday that the SABC could face a blackout if the broadcaster does not deal with its financial problems. SABC CEO, Madoda Mxakwe saying the SABC cannot pay its creditors and while the company’s application for a R6.8 billion bailout was approved, the funds have not yet arrived.