The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Is the SABC on the brink of a total blackout?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to William Bird, Executive Director, Media Monitoring Africa Sunday Times reporting yesterday that the SABC could face a blackout if the broadcaster does not deal with its financial problems. SABC CEO, Madoda Mxakwe saying the SABC cannot pay its creditors and while the company’s application for a R6.8 billion bailout was approved, the funds have not yet arrived.

What’s gone Viral - This could be the best opening commentary you've ever heard

6 May 2019 8:01 AM
Political parties wrap up campaigns before election day 8 May

6 May 2019 7:34 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Burger King debuts unhappy meals

3 May 2019 8:24 AM
The Land Party plans to amend the Constitution?

3 May 2019 7:42 AM
Is Women Forward party aims to give a voice to South African women?

3 May 2019 7:29 AM
Africa's Travel Indaba

2 May 2019 8:27 AM
What’s Gone Viral - The cursed 'vegan lasagna' is simply not a lasagna

2 May 2019 8:08 AM
What now for Caster?

2 May 2019 7:40 AM
What’s Viral - Papa Penny issues warning to Julius Malema leave me alone

1 May 2019 8:17 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Political parties dangle e-tolls solution in front of Gauteng voters
The ANC in Gauteng has promised to find a speedy resolution to the protracted e-tolls matter if it retains control of the province while the DA's Solly Msimanga vowed to lodge an intergovernmental dispute with government to stop e-tolls if he won.
South Africans urged to choose right leaders at polls
Analyst Mazwe Majola said that South Africans have a tough choice to make at the polls on Wednesday.
Special voting a trial run for election day, says IEC
More than 700,000 eligible voters who have qualified for a special vote are casting their votes on Monday and Tuesday.
