The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Abandoned beds at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi about abandoned beds at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Slipper Day coming up - Reach for a Dream

7 May 2019 9:00 AM
What’s Viral - Man gives a homeless person a few bucks before buying a lottery

7 May 2019 8:10 AM
Elections2019: Police officers to be deployed to polling stations

7 May 2019 7:26 AM
Is the SABC on the brink of a total blackout?

6 May 2019 8:40 AM
What’s gone Viral - This could be the best opening commentary you've ever heard

6 May 2019 8:01 AM
Political parties wrap up campaigns before election day 8 May

6 May 2019 7:34 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Burger King debuts unhappy meals

3 May 2019 8:24 AM
The Land Party plans to amend the Constitution?

3 May 2019 7:42 AM
Is Women Forward party aims to give a voice to South African women?

3 May 2019 7:29 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast
SA’s forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast

This is episode one of EWN's 'SA's forgotten citizens: The homeless and the hopeless podcast' where we find out if people living on the streets would like to participate in the upcoming elections.

Gauteng ANC's Lesufi: Everyone has a duty to vote
Gauteng ANC's Lesufi: Everyone has a duty to vote

Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) deputy chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has urged the province to make sure they go out in their numbers to vote on Wednesday.
eThekwini municipality, workers to meet in bid to end strike
eThekwini municipality, workers to meet in bid to end strike

The water, sanitation and electricity workers are adamant they want their grievances addressed.
