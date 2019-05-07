Slipper Day coming up - Reach for a Dream

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Julia Sotirianakos CEO of the Reach for a Dream Foundation Over the last three decades, Reach For A Dream Foundation has touched the lives of more than three million South African children with life-threatening illnesses, fulling their dreams. Slipper Day takes place on 10 May 10. On this day, South Africans are are encouraged to wear their slippers to work, gym, the shops or even just around the house.
