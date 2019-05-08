The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

John Steenhuisen. Chief Whip of the Opposition. Member of the National Assembly. Member of the Democratic Alliance

It's all systems go for #Elections2019

8 May 2019 8:33 AM
What’sViral - Adorable video of dad teaching son to sneak sweets into the cinema

8 May 2019 8:07 AM
SA Elections 2019

8 May 2019 7:32 AM
Slipper Day coming up - Reach for a Dream

7 May 2019 9:00 AM
What’s Viral - Man gives a homeless person a few bucks before buying a lottery

7 May 2019 8:10 AM
Abandoned beds at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

7 May 2019 7:35 AM
Elections2019: Police officers to be deployed to polling stations

7 May 2019 7:26 AM
Is the SABC on the brink of a total blackout?

6 May 2019 8:40 AM
What’s gone Viral - This could be the best opening commentary you've ever heard

6 May 2019 8:01 AM
#WaterWatch
Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
Holomisa: A weaker ANC is good for democracy
The United Democratic Movement (UDM)’s Bantu Holomisa said that a weaker African National Congress (ANC) would be good for democracy by allowing opposition parties to hold it to account.

Protest reported in CT on election day, cops on high alert across SA
Overnight, parts of the N2 outside Plettenberg Bay were closed due to a protest. On Wednesday morning, protesters set tyres alight on Steve Biko Drive near Khayelitsha.
Madibeng Municipality in NW quiet as voting begins
Madibeng has been identified as one of the hotspots where trouble could occur on this election day but it’s been calm in the municipality, with no incidents reported.
