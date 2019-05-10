The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

How many parties will be represented and who will have the majority?


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Masibulele Xaso , Secretary to the National Assembly We are coming closer to finding out which party will govern South Africa come the 11th of May if there is no re-run of the elections. The election results will determine the composition of the new Parliament and its trajectory.

10 May 2019 7:43 AM
10 May 2019 7:35 AM
9 May 2019 8:07 AM
9 May 2019 7:27 AM
8 May 2019 8:33 AM
8 May 2019 8:07 AM
8 May 2019 8:00 AM
8 May 2019 7:32 AM
7 May 2019 9:00 AM
