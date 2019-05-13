What now for Cyril Ramaphosa?

13 May 2019 7:41 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Cheryl Carolus ANC veterans and stalwarts The ANC has won the elections and President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa is set to return the Union Buildings and act on his promises to address corruption in the state and to unite the ANC. But will things be so simple? A few days ago, ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule dismissed as nonsense comments made by Fikile Mbalula, the ANC's Head of Elections, that had Ramaphosa not been elected ANC President in 2017, the ANC would have received less than 40% in these past elections.