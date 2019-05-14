The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What should the mandate of the President be post 2019 elections?


Africa Melane speaks to Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer at Business Leadership South Africa. After the sixth democratic election, and the victory of the ANC, all eyes are now on Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement. Business has called on a clean and lean cabinet that would address the country’s economic challenges. While the President has promised to root out corruption and bring about reforms, Business Leadership SA says his first test of how serious he is will be his cabinet.

Report: One million animal, plant species face extinction

14 May 2019 8:59 AM
What’s Viral - Bill Nye not the same Bill Nye we used to know

14 May 2019 8:05 AM
School sex education curriculum

13 May 2019 8:55 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Tito Mboweni teaches SA Twitter to cook chicken stew

13 May 2019 7:59 AM
What now for Cyril Ramaphosa?

13 May 2019 7:41 AM
Who is to blame as the DA emerged as the biggest losers in the election?

13 May 2019 7:26 AM
How many parties will be represented and who will have the majority?

10 May 2019 8:32 AM
DA support drops in 2019 election?

10 May 2019 7:43 AM
Smaller political parties are unhappy with the election results

10 May 2019 7:35 AM
Magashule stands by comment on Ramaphosa election success
Magashule stands by comment on Ramaphosa election success

This comes after a war of words between Ace Magashule and the ANC’s head of elections Fikile Mbalula after the party's secretary-general challenged the view that it was Ramaphosa who led to the ANC’s electoral success.
ANC looks to police for solutions after latest KZN 'political killing'
ANC looks to police for solutions after latest KZN 'political killing'

In the latest incident on Sunday, Martin Sithole, a former provincial treasurer, was gunned down along with his friend Buthanani Shange outside Shange's shop in Newcastle.

Lenasia South residents block roads, burn tyres over land invasions
Lenasia South residents block roads, burn tyres over land invasions

Lenasia South residents have taken to the streets on Tuesday morning, demanding to speak to Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa about land invasions in the area.
