Africa Melane speaks to Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer at Business Leadership South Africa. After the sixth democratic election, and the victory of the ANC, all eyes are now on Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement. Business has called on a clean and lean cabinet that would address the country’s economic challenges. While the President has promised to root out corruption and bring about reforms, Business Leadership SA says his first test of how serious he is will be his cabinet.
What should the mandate of the President be post 2019 elections?
|
14 May 2019 8:59 AM
|
What’s Viral - Bill Nye not the same Bill Nye we used to know
|
14 May 2019 8:05 AM
|
13 May 2019 8:55 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral - Tito Mboweni teaches SA Twitter to cook chicken stew
|
13 May 2019 7:59 AM
|
13 May 2019 7:41 AM
|
Who is to blame as the DA emerged as the biggest losers in the election?
|
13 May 2019 7:26 AM
|
How many parties will be represented and who will have the majority?
|
10 May 2019 8:32 AM
|
10 May 2019 7:43 AM
|
Smaller political parties are unhappy with the election results
|
10 May 2019 7:35 AM