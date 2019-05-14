What should the mandate of the President be post 2019 elections?

14 May 2019 7:31 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Busisiwe Mavuso, Chief Operations Officer at Business Leadership South Africa. After the sixth democratic election, and the victory of the ANC, all eyes are now on Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet announcement. Business has called on a clean and lean cabinet that would address the country’s economic challenges. While the President has promised to root out corruption and bring about reforms, Business Leadership SA says his first test of how serious he is will be his cabinet.