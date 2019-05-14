Report: One million animal, plant species face extinction

14 May 2019 8:59 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Prof Guy Midgley, Applied Ecologist, Department Of Botany & Zoology, Stellenbosch University. According to a new report, a high concentration of the animals and plants threatened by extinction are found in Africa. The report also shows that more than 10% species on the continent are extinct and extinct in the wild, and this proportion rises to about 15% in Southern Africa.