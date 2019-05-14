Africa Melane speaks to Prof Guy Midgley, Applied Ecologist, Department Of Botany & Zoology, Stellenbosch University. According to a new report, a high concentration of the animals and plants threatened by extinction are found in Africa. The report also shows that more than 10% species on the continent are extinct and extinct in the wild, and this proportion rises to about 15% in Southern Africa.
Report: One million animal, plant species face extinction
|
What’s Viral - Bill Nye not the same Bill Nye we used to know
|
14 May 2019 8:05 AM
|
What should the mandate of the President be post 2019 elections?
|
14 May 2019 7:31 AM
|
13 May 2019 8:55 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral - Tito Mboweni teaches SA Twitter to cook chicken stew
|
13 May 2019 7:59 AM
|
13 May 2019 7:41 AM
|
Who is to blame as the DA emerged as the biggest losers in the election?
|
13 May 2019 7:26 AM
|
How many parties will be represented and who will have the majority?
|
10 May 2019 8:32 AM
|
10 May 2019 7:43 AM
|
Smaller political parties are unhappy with the election results
|
10 May 2019 7:35 AM