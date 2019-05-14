The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Report: One million animal, plant species face extinction


Africa Melane speaks to Prof Guy Midgley, Applied Ecologist, Department Of Botany & Zoology, Stellenbosch University. According to a new report, a high concentration of the animals and plants threatened by extinction are found in Africa. The report also shows that more than 10% species on the continent are extinct and extinct in the wild, and this proportion rises to about 15% in Southern Africa.

What’s Viral - Bill Nye not the same Bill Nye we used to know

14 May 2019 8:05 AM
What should the mandate of the President be post 2019 elections?

14 May 2019 7:31 AM
School sex education curriculum

13 May 2019 8:55 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Tito Mboweni teaches SA Twitter to cook chicken stew

13 May 2019 7:59 AM
What now for Cyril Ramaphosa?

13 May 2019 7:41 AM
Who is to blame as the DA emerged as the biggest losers in the election?

13 May 2019 7:26 AM
How many parties will be represented and who will have the majority?

10 May 2019 8:32 AM
DA support drops in 2019 election?

10 May 2019 7:43 AM
Smaller political parties are unhappy with the election results

10 May 2019 7:35 AM
EWN Headlines
eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede granted bail in corruption case
Gumede is facing corruption charges, including money laundering and racketeering.
Anger as Zimbabwe’s electricity situation worsens
Economic commentator Vince Musewe said these power cuts meant that production schedules for struggling companies would not be met.
Nzimande calls for action against those implicated in locomotives saga
Blade Nzimande on Monday welcomed the Constitutional Court's decision, which dismissed an application by Swifambo Rail Leasing.

