Africa Melane speaks to Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-Genera. 6.2 million South Africans are officially unemployed. South Africa's unemployment rate has risen to its highest level since the third quarter of 2017 to 27.6% at the end of the first quarter of 2019, according to data released by Stats SA, meaning 250,000 jobs lost were lost in the quarter.
South Africa's unemployment rate climbs to 27.6%
17 May 2019 9:16 AM
17 May 2019 8:25 AM
16 May 2019 8:00 AM
16 May 2019 7:02 AM
15 May 2019 8:15 AM
15 May 2019 7:31 AM