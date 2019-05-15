South Africa's unemployment rate climbs to 27.6%

15 May 2019 6:58 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Risenga Maluleka, Statistician-Genera. 6.2 million South Africans are officially unemployed. South Africa's unemployment rate has risen to its highest level since the third quarter of 2017 to 27.6% at the end of the first quarter of 2019, according to data released by Stats SA, meaning 250,000 jobs lost were lost in the quarter.