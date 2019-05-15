Why unemployment rate is a meaningless metric in an environment such as ours

Africa Melane speaks to Xhanti Payi, Economist & Director, Nascence Advisory Statistics SA released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey results which showed that the unemployment rate had increased by 0.5% in the first three months of 2019, but are the numbers a useful metric for growth in an environment such as ours?
