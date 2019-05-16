Mbalula & Niehaus twar a sign that ANC hasn't 'learnt it's lesson'

16 May 2019 7:02 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Carl Niehaus Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association Spokesperson Divisions within the party played themselves out on Twitter as the MKMVA spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, was slammed by ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula and Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom in yet another public spat over disunity within the party.