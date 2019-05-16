The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

What’s Gone Viral - Jack from Ashbury Heidedal


What’s Gone Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn

Mark Heywood to deliver his farewell lecture

Mark Heywood to deliver his farewell lecture

16 May 2019 9:01 AM
Is Horseracing in SA still untransformed?

Is Horseracing in SA still untransformed?

16 May 2019 7:34 AM
Mbalula & Niehaus twar a sign that ANC hasn't 'learnt it's lesson'

Mbalula & Niehaus twar a sign that ANC hasn't 'learnt it's lesson'

16 May 2019 7:02 AM
What is the gross national Happiness Index?

What is the gross national Happiness Index?

15 May 2019 8:31 AM
What’s Viral - Man asks “Do you wash your legs in shower?” Divides Twitter

What’s Viral - Man asks “Do you wash your legs in shower?” Divides Twitter

15 May 2019 8:15 AM
Why unemployment rate is a meaningless metric in an environment such as ours

Why unemployment rate is a meaningless metric in an environment such as ours

15 May 2019 7:31 AM
South Africa's unemployment rate climbs to 27.6%

South Africa's unemployment rate climbs to 27.6%

15 May 2019 6:58 AM
Report: One million animal, plant species face extinction

Report: One million animal, plant species face extinction

14 May 2019 8:59 AM
What’s Viral - Bill Nye not the same Bill Nye we used to know

What’s Viral - Bill Nye not the same Bill Nye we used to know

14 May 2019 8:05 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Old Paarl Road shut as pupils & educators protest over overcrowding
Old Paarl Road shut as pupils & educators protest over overcrowding

Scores of school pupils have blocked a road in Kraaifontein, Cape Town, as they protest overcrowding in classes.
Disgruntled eThekwini municipal workers march on mayor's office over salaries
Disgruntled eThekwini municipal workers march on mayor's office over salaries

The group of about 100 marched through the streets of Durban and asked Mayor Zandile Gumede to deliver on a promise she allegedly made to workers from the Expanded Public Works Programme in 2017.
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trial
Duduzane Zuma testifies in culpable homicide trial

Culpable homicide-accused Duduzane Zuma has given his account of the events that led to his car crash which resulted in the death of Phumzile Dube on 1 February 2014.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us