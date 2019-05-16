Mark Heywood to deliver his farewell lecture

16 May 2019 9:01 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mark Heywood : outgoing Executive Director of Section27 His time at Section 27 coincides with the birth of our democracy as he leaves the organisation after 25 years of dedicated leadership and activism. He is synonymous with access to HIV treatment, basic rights to educations, norms and standards, social justice, buried many friends who died from an AIDS related illnesses, and fought for the voiceless – Michael Komape, Life Esidimeni