Mark Heywood to deliver his farewell lecture


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Mark Heywood : outgoing Executive Director of Section27 His time at Section 27 coincides with the birth of our democracy as he leaves the organisation after 25 years of dedicated leadership and activism. He is synonymous with access to HIV treatment, basic rights to educations, norms and standards, social justice, buried many friends who died from an AIDS related illnesses, and fought for the voiceless – Michael Komape, Life Esidimeni

What’s Gone Viral - Jack from Ashbury Heidedal

16 May 2019 8:00 AM
Is Horseracing in SA still untransformed?

16 May 2019 7:34 AM
Mbalula & Niehaus twar a sign that ANC hasn't 'learnt it's lesson'

16 May 2019 7:02 AM
What is the gross national Happiness Index?

15 May 2019 8:31 AM
What’s Viral - Man asks “Do you wash your legs in shower?” Divides Twitter

15 May 2019 8:15 AM
Why unemployment rate is a meaningless metric in an environment such as ours

15 May 2019 7:31 AM
South Africa's unemployment rate climbs to 27.6%

15 May 2019 6:58 AM
Report: One million animal, plant species face extinction

14 May 2019 8:59 AM
What’s Viral - Bill Nye not the same Bill Nye we used to know

14 May 2019 8:05 AM
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court
Duduzane Zuma’s version of fatal crash plausible, expert tells court

Accident reconstruction expert Konrad Lotter said on Thursday the defence theory that the Porsche lost control due to aquaplaning was possible.
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap
Mahomedy: Regiments scored on commissions in Transnet's interest rate swap

Acting group chief executive Mohammed Mahomedy has testified about how the terms of loans worth about R23-billion were changed, against the advice of junior treasury officials.
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony
Dlamini Zuma: Govt saving R100m on presidential inauguration ceremony

Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said government spent over R240 million on the last inauguration.
