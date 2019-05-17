Bongani Bingwa speaks to Pinky Kekana Deputy Minister of Communications Today is the 50th anniversary of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. This day raises awareness of the possibilities of using the internet and other information and communication technologies (ICT) to develop communities and to boost economies.
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day
|
17 May 2019 8:25 AM
|
16 May 2019 9:01 AM
|
16 May 2019 8:00 AM
|
16 May 2019 7:34 AM
|
Mbalula & Niehaus twar a sign that ANC hasn't 'learnt it's lesson'
|
16 May 2019 7:02 AM
|
15 May 2019 8:31 AM
|
What’s Viral - Man asks “Do you wash your legs in shower?” Divides Twitter
|
15 May 2019 8:15 AM
|
Why unemployment rate is a meaningless metric in an environment such as ours
|
15 May 2019 7:31 AM
|
15 May 2019 6:58 AM