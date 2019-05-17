The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Pinky Kekana Deputy Minister of Communications Today is the 50th anniversary of the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. This day raises awareness of the possibilities of using the internet and other information and communication technologies (ICT) to develop communities and to boost economies.

What’s Gone Viral - She jump like that HSJSJSJSJSJS

What’s Gone Viral - She jump like that HSJSJSJSJSJS

17 May 2019 8:25 AM
Mark Heywood to deliver his farewell lecture

Mark Heywood to deliver his farewell lecture

16 May 2019 9:01 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Jack from Ashbury Heidedal

What’s Gone Viral - Jack from Ashbury Heidedal

16 May 2019 8:00 AM
Is Horseracing in SA still untransformed?

Is Horseracing in SA still untransformed?

16 May 2019 7:34 AM
Mbalula & Niehaus twar a sign that ANC hasn't 'learnt it's lesson'

Mbalula & Niehaus twar a sign that ANC hasn't 'learnt it's lesson'

16 May 2019 7:02 AM
What is the gross national Happiness Index?

What is the gross national Happiness Index?

15 May 2019 8:31 AM
What’s Viral - Man asks “Do you wash your legs in shower?” Divides Twitter

What’s Viral - Man asks “Do you wash your legs in shower?” Divides Twitter

15 May 2019 8:15 AM
Why unemployment rate is a meaningless metric in an environment such as ours

Why unemployment rate is a meaningless metric in an environment such as ours

15 May 2019 7:31 AM
South Africa's unemployment rate climbs to 27.6%

South Africa's unemployment rate climbs to 27.6%

15 May 2019 6:58 AM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 45.9%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK

WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
Zondo ‘horrified’ over abuse of taxpayers’ money at Transnet
Zondo ‘horrified’ over abuse of taxpayers’ money at Transnet

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was responding to evidence by the parastatal’s acting group chief executive, Mohammed Mahomedy, who wrapped up his testimony at the state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday.

WC premier-elect Winde vows new Cabinet will address voters' biggest concerns
WC premier-elect Winde vows new Cabinet will address voters' biggest concerns

Western Cape premier-elect Alan Winde said the concerns raised with him by citizens on the election campaign would be addressed.
Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked by tribunal over anti-gay comments
Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked by tribunal over anti-gay comments

Wallabies star Israel Folau sacked by tribunal over anti-gay comments.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us