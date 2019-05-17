The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

World IDAHOT Day


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ross Forgan Norton Rose Fulbright PRIDE Chairperson Today also marks the international Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, commemorating the decision to remove homosexuality from the International Classification of Diseases of the World Health Organization.

What’sViral - Car guard assisting donkey-drawn cart has social media chortling

17 May 2019 8:25 AM
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

17 May 2019 7:32 AM
Mark Heywood to deliver his farewell lecture

16 May 2019 9:01 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Jack from Ashbury Heidedal

16 May 2019 8:00 AM
Is Horseracing in SA still untransformed?

16 May 2019 7:34 AM
Mbalula & Niehaus twar a sign that ANC hasn't 'learnt it's lesson'

16 May 2019 7:02 AM
What is the gross national Happiness Index?

15 May 2019 8:31 AM
What’s Viral - Man asks “Do you wash your legs in shower?” Divides Twitter

15 May 2019 8:15 AM
Why unemployment rate is a meaningless metric in an environment such as ours

15 May 2019 7:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Other govt depts, private sector must help fund D6 development, court told
Other govt depts, private sector must help fund D6 development, court told

Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane appeared in the Western Cape High Court on Friday, to give answers on government’s progress on the restitution for hundreds of District Six land claimants.
Saray Khumalo raises over R100,000 for disadvantaged students
Saray Khumalo raises over R100,000 for disadvantaged students

Doctor Thandi Ndlovu Children's Foundation director Thandi Ndlovu said they hoped to put more disadvantaged children through school with the funds raised.
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisis
Malema urges IEC to modernise voting systems to avoid future crisis

The commission on Thursday confirmed that the Statistician-General found there was a negligible risk of multiple voting during last week’s elections.
