South Africans among those injured in Egypt tourist bus bomb explosion


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ndivhuwo Mabaya Spokesperson at Dirco (Department of International Relations & Cooperation) 28 South Africans were part of that group and 3 of the group have been reported injured and will remain in hospital. It is not the first time that tourists are being targeted, and once again questions are raised about how adequate security measures are around Egypt’s iconic tourist attraction.

Will High Court grant Jacob Zuma stay of prosecution?

20 May 2019 7:32 AM
World IDAHOT Day

17 May 2019 9:16 AM
What’sViral - Car guard assisting donkey-drawn cart has social media chortling

17 May 2019 8:25 AM
World Telecommunication and Information Society Day

17 May 2019 7:32 AM
Mark Heywood to deliver his farewell lecture

16 May 2019 9:01 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Jack from Ashbury Heidedal

16 May 2019 8:00 AM
Is Horseracing in SA still untransformed?

16 May 2019 7:34 AM
Mbalula & Niehaus twar a sign that ANC hasn't 'learnt it's lesson'

16 May 2019 7:02 AM
What is the gross national Happiness Index?

15 May 2019 8:31 AM
EWN Headlines
Kodwa: Rape allegations have made me stronger
Kodwa: Rape allegations have made me stronger

The woman who accused ANC head of the president Zizi Kodwa of raping her at a private function in April last year has withdrawn her complaint against him.
South Africans hurt in Giza blast expected back home on Monday
South Africans hurt in Giza blast expected back home on Monday

The group, along with other tourists, were travelling on a bus to the famed Giza pyramids when they came under attack on Sunday.
Oil surges after OPEC indicates it will maintain output cuts
Oil surges after OPEC indicates it will maintain output cuts

Brent crude was up by 96 cents, or 1.3%, at $73.17 a barrel by 0227 GMT, having earlier touched $73.40, the highest since April 26.
