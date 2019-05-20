Will High Court grant Jacob Zuma stay of prosecution?

20 May 2019 7:32 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist/Analyst, Tiso Black Star Former President Jacob Zuma is back in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, facing, what some may say, the battle of his life this week, as he tries not to have his day in court. He is arguing that the , while the state argues that Zuma has been using Stalingard tactics to avoid being tried on corruption charges. And the latest is Zuma’s lawyer Muzi Sikhakhane doing his opening statement in isiZulu.