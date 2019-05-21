Bongani Bingwa speaks to Pauli van Wyk Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick's Scorpio and Phephelaphi Dube - independent legal & constitutional consultant. The Pretoria High Court has set aside the final report of the Public Protector, ruling that the report into the Estina Dairy Farm project was unlawful and unconstitutional in a matter brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac). DA feeling vindicated, but it was amaBhungane who first revealed in 2013 how the Free State provincial government entered into an unlawful partnership with Estina, which left many indigent people without their cows, no money, and only a few enriched.
Public Protector final report on Estina Dairy Farm project set aside
|
What’s Gone Viral - Who should pay the bill on a first Date?
|
21 May 2019 8:18 AM
|
20 May 2019 9:16 AM
|
20 May 2019 7:32 AM
|
South Africans among those injured in Egypt tourist bus bomb explosion
|
20 May 2019 7:24 AM
|
17 May 2019 9:16 AM
|
What’sViral - Car guard assisting donkey-drawn cart has social media chortling
|
17 May 2019 8:25 AM
|
17 May 2019 7:32 AM
|
16 May 2019 9:01 AM
|
16 May 2019 8:00 AM