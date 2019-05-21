Public Protector final report on Estina Dairy Farm project set aside

21 May 2019 7:45 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Pauli van Wyk Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick's Scorpio and Phephelaphi Dube - independent legal & constitutional consultant. The Pretoria High Court has set aside the final report of the Public Protector, ruling that the report into the Estina Dairy Farm project was unlawful and unconstitutional in a matter brought by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac). DA feeling vindicated, but it was amaBhungane who first revealed in 2013 how the Free State provincial government entered into an unlawful partnership with Estina, which left many indigent people without their cows, no money, and only a few enriched.