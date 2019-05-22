Connected the dots that link Zuma and Thales

22 May 2019 7:32 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Paul Holden, Arms Deal critic and Activist (and has worked in arms trade for many years. French Arms company Thales yesterday made their arguments for a permanent stay of prosecution application. Thales arguing that it was irrational that the company had been named as the co-accused along with former former President Jacob Zuma, but Zuma is accused of taking bribes from French arms maker Thales in exchange of political influence to receiving the arms supply deal and protection from any investigation.