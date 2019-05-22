Tsogo Sun celebrating 50 years of existence

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ravi Nadasen, COO, Tsogo Sun The group was established in 1969, when hotelier Sol Kerzner founded the chain of Southern Sun Hotels in partnership with South African Breweries. Prior to 1994, the group's operations were limited to hotels as gambling in South Africa was heavily restricted.
