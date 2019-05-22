The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Tsogo Sun celebrating 50 years of existence


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ravi Nadasen, COO, Tsogo Sun The group was established in 1969, when hotelier Sol Kerzner founded the chain of Southern Sun Hotels in partnership with South African Breweries. Prior to 1994, the group's operations were limited to hotels as gambling in South Africa was heavily restricted.

What’sViral - Your heart will go on for Céline Dion in 'Carpool Karaoke'

22 May 2019 8:00 AM
Connected the dots that link Zuma and Thales

22 May 2019 7:32 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Who should pay the bill on a first Date?

21 May 2019 8:18 AM
Public Protector final report on Estina Dairy Farm project set aside

21 May 2019 7:45 AM
Gauteng online admission applications

20 May 2019 9:16 AM
Will High Court grant Jacob Zuma stay of prosecution?

20 May 2019 7:32 AM
South Africans among those injured in Egypt tourist bus bomb explosion

20 May 2019 7:24 AM
World IDAHOT Day

17 May 2019 9:16 AM
What’sViral - Car guard assisting donkey-drawn cart has social media chortling

17 May 2019 8:25 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Events
RENEWAL INSTITUTE CAPETALK
WE’RE TALIKING GOOD RESTORATIVE SLEEP, WITH PIPPA HUSDSON AND SKIN RENEWAL.
EWN Headlines
South Africans will be pleased with Cabinet choices - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa is under pressure to pick ministers untainted by scandal for a slimmed-down Cabinet, its size hinging on the extent to which government departments will be reconfigured for a leaner, more efficient administration.
Thales won't receive fair trial, court told
Thales is facing charges of bribing the former president for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal but wants the corruption case against it to be dismissed.

No evidence of electrical blaze in Ford Kuga fire death, says expert
John Loud has told an inquest into the death of Reshall Jimmy that he found no suggestion of this but admits it cannot be ruled out.

