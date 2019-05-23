Bongani Bingwa speaks to Khaya Sithole : Activist & Political Commentator The history of land dispossession coincides with the relocation of black Hilton farm workers, except four families, in the early 20th century after the passing of the 1913 Natives Land Act, when it was legislated that black people could not own land, leading to farm owners reneging on an agreement to give families land if they worked for free, becoming labour tenants.
Hilton College refused opportunity to make amends to land claimants
|
23 May 2019 9:14 AM
|
I have never been a spy - Letsatsi Duba State Security Minister
|
23 May 2019 8:45 AM
|
What’s Vira - Twin toddlers climbing a fridge has Twitter in stitches!
|
23 May 2019 8:03 AM
|
22 May 2019 8:33 AM
|
What’sViral - SA cricket team climbs Table Mountain to prepare for World Cup
|
22 May 2019 8:00 AM
|
22 May 2019 7:32 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral - Who should pay the bill on a first Date?
|
21 May 2019 8:18 AM
|
Public Protector final report on Estina Dairy Farm project set aside
|
21 May 2019 7:45 AM
|
20 May 2019 9:16 AM