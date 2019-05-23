Hilton College refused opportunity to make amends to land claimants

23 May 2019 7:40 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Khaya Sithole : Activist & Political Commentator The history of land dispossession coincides with the relocation of black Hilton farm workers, except four families, in the early 20th century after the passing of the 1913 Natives Land Act, when it was legislated that black people could not own land, leading to farm owners reneging on an agreement to give families land if they worked for free, becoming labour tenants.