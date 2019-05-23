The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

I have never been a spy - Letsatsi Duba State Security Minister


Earlier this week, Sunday Independent reported that State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba allegedly lived a double life as a Limpopo MEC and a paid spy for more than 10 years, earning millions of rand which she never declared to Parliament. Bongani speaks to Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, Legal Advisor to the State Security Minister, for a response to these allegations.

City of Ekurhuleni budget

23 May 2019 9:14 AM
What’s Vira - Twin toddlers climbing a fridge has Twitter in stitches!

23 May 2019 8:03 AM
Hilton College refused opportunity to make amends to land claimants

23 May 2019 7:40 AM
Tsogo Sun celebrating 50 years of existence

22 May 2019 8:33 AM
What’sViral - SA cricket team climbs Table Mountain to prepare for World Cup

22 May 2019 8:00 AM
Connected the dots that link Zuma and Thales

22 May 2019 7:32 AM
What’s Gone Viral - Who should pay the bill on a first Date?

21 May 2019 8:18 AM
Public Protector final report on Estina Dairy Farm project set aside

21 May 2019 7:45 AM
Gauteng online admission applications

20 May 2019 9:16 AM
EWN Headlines
WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn in
WATCH LIVE: NCOP delegates sworn in

The NCOP allows provinces and local government authorities to have a direct say in the workings of Parliament, with delegates expected to build working relationships between national provincial and local structures.
Political parties object to Ndobe's elevation to KZN deputy Speaker
Political parties object to Ndobe's elevation to KZN deputy Speaker

Mluleki Ndobe, who is accused of masterminding the murder of former ANCYL secretary Sindiso Magaqa, was elected on Wednesday after Sihle Zikalala was declared as the new premier of KwaZulu-Natal.

WATCH LIVE: Transnet locomotive deals back in spotlight at Zondo Inquiry
WATCH LIVE: Transnet locomotive deals back in spotlight at Zondo Inquiry

Former Transnet electrical engineer Francis Callard returns to the state capture commission of inquiry, where he is expected to wrap up testimony about several irregular locomotive contracts worth billions of rand.
