I have never been a spy - Letsatsi Duba State Security Minister

23 May 2019 8:45 AM

Earlier this week, Sunday Independent reported that State Security Minister Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba allegedly lived a double life as a Limpopo MEC and a paid spy for more than 10 years, earning millions of rand which she never declared to Parliament. Bongani speaks to Advocate Mahlodi Muofhe, Legal Advisor to the State Security Minister, for a response to these allegations.