Bongani Bingwa speaks to Ishaam Abader DDG in the Department of Environmental Affairs A syndicate is behind the illegal dumping containers of plastic waste from European countries in South Africa. This is according to the department of environmental affairs’ Green Scorpions. Also being dumped here is oil-contaminated soil, posing a serious risk to our environment.
Illegal dumping of waste from Europe causing a health hazard
