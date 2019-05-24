Is ANC Deputy President David Mabuza could be playing the long game?

24 May 2019 7:32 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Natasha Marrian : Political Editor at Mail & Guardian Mail & Guardian reports today that ANC Deputy President David Mabuza could be playing the long game, following his postponement of his swearing in as a Member of Parliament this week. The newspaper reports that insiders in the ANC say Mabuza is playing the long game to place him in a strong position to become President of the ANC.