What’s Gone Viral - How much do you love your job? This guy loves his a lot!


Is ANC Deputy President David Mabuza could be playing the long game?

24 May 2019 7:32 AM
Illegal dumping of waste from Europe causing a health hazard

24 May 2019 7:26 AM
City of Ekurhuleni budget

23 May 2019 9:14 AM
I have never been a spy - Letsatsi Duba State Security Minister

23 May 2019 8:45 AM
What’s Vira - Twin toddlers climbing a fridge has Twitter in stitches!

23 May 2019 8:03 AM
Hilton College refused opportunity to make amends to land claimants

23 May 2019 7:40 AM
Tsogo Sun celebrating 50 years of existence

22 May 2019 8:33 AM
What’sViral - SA cricket team climbs Table Mountain to prepare for World Cup

22 May 2019 8:00 AM
Connected the dots that link Zuma and Thales

22 May 2019 7:32 AM
EWN Headlines
There’s a just cause to prosecute Jacob Zuma - NPA
This was among the submissions made by Advocate Wim Trengove in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Thursday, where Jacob Zuma's trying to have the case against him scrapped.
Anoj Singh blamed for accelerating delivery of Transnet locomotives
Former Transnet engineer Francis Callard said that the request to accelerate delivery did not make operational or commercial sense.
Hawks investigate after cop killed while responding to robbery at farm
The constable was shot while responding to a house robbery on a farm on Wednesday evening.
