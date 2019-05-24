The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

The Color Purple wins big at Naledi Awards


The Color Purple won seven awards at the 2019 Naledi Theatre Awards. These awards, which honour stage and theatre performers in the country, were held at the Joburg Theatre. The Color Purple has been so popular in the country, that it will return for yet another run at the Joburg Theatre next year. What has made this musical so popular in the country?

Graduates leaving South Africa for greener pastures?

Graduates leaving South Africa for greener pastures?

24 May 2019 9:56 AM
What’s Gone Viral - How much do you love your job? This guy loves his a lot!

What’s Gone Viral - How much do you love your job? This guy loves his a lot!

24 May 2019 8:17 AM
Is ANC Deputy President David Mabuza could be playing the long game?

Is ANC Deputy President David Mabuza could be playing the long game?

24 May 2019 7:32 AM
Illegal dumping of waste from Europe causing a health hazard

Illegal dumping of waste from Europe causing a health hazard

24 May 2019 7:26 AM
City of Ekurhuleni budget

City of Ekurhuleni budget

23 May 2019 9:14 AM
I have never been a spy - Letsatsi Duba State Security Minister

I have never been a spy - Letsatsi Duba State Security Minister

23 May 2019 8:45 AM
What’s Vira - Twin toddlers climbing a fridge has Twitter in stitches!

What’s Vira - Twin toddlers climbing a fridge has Twitter in stitches!

23 May 2019 8:03 AM
Hilton College refused opportunity to make amends to land claimants

Hilton College refused opportunity to make amends to land claimants

23 May 2019 7:40 AM
Tsogo Sun celebrating 50 years of existence

Tsogo Sun celebrating 50 years of existence

22 May 2019 8:33 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Old Mutual suspends CEO after 'breakdown in trust'
Old Mutual suspends CEO after 'breakdown in trust'

South Africa’s No.2 insurer Old Mutual Ltd said on Friday chief executive Peter Moyo had been suspended following a “material breakdown in trust” between him and the board.
WATCH LIVE: NDPP Shamila Batohi briefs media on NPA vision
WATCH LIVE: NDPP Shamila Batohi briefs media on NPA vision

NDPP Shamila Batohi formally is also introducing Investigative Directorate head Hermione Cronje to the media.
WATCH LIVE: Zuma responds to NPA arguments in bid to have graft case dismissed
WATCH LIVE: Zuma responds to NPA arguments in bid to have graft case dismissed

Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team is responding to the State's argument opposing Zuma’s application for a stay of prosecution.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us