The Color Purple won seven awards at the 2019 Naledi Theatre Awards. These awards, which honour stage and theatre performers in the country, were held at the Joburg Theatre. The Color Purple has been so popular in the country, that it will return for yet another run at the Joburg Theatre next year. What has made this musical so popular in the country?
The Color Purple wins big at Naledi Awards
|
24 May 2019 9:56 AM
|
What’s Gone Viral - How much do you love your job? This guy loves his a lot!
|
24 May 2019 8:17 AM
|
Is ANC Deputy President David Mabuza could be playing the long game?
|
24 May 2019 7:32 AM
|
Illegal dumping of waste from Europe causing a health hazard
|
24 May 2019 7:26 AM
|
23 May 2019 9:14 AM
|
I have never been a spy - Letsatsi Duba State Security Minister
|
23 May 2019 8:45 AM
|
What’s Vira - Twin toddlers climbing a fridge has Twitter in stitches!
|
23 May 2019 8:03 AM
|
Hilton College refused opportunity to make amends to land claimants
|
23 May 2019 7:40 AM
|
22 May 2019 8:33 AM