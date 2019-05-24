The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Graduates leaving South Africa for greener pastures?


Twenty five year old Thlologelo Rampa holds two degrees from Wits University, but she was unemployed for three years. Frustrated and hopeless after applying over 100 times for jobs, Thlologelo left for Australia. Within a month of arriving there, she got a job.

The Color Purple wins big at Naledi Awards

24 May 2019 9:53 AM
What’s Gone Viral - How much do you love your job? This guy loves his a lot!

24 May 2019 8:17 AM
Is ANC Deputy President David Mabuza could be playing the long game?

24 May 2019 7:32 AM
Illegal dumping of waste from Europe causing a health hazard

24 May 2019 7:26 AM
City of Ekurhuleni budget

23 May 2019 9:14 AM
I have never been a spy - Letsatsi Duba State Security Minister

23 May 2019 8:45 AM
What’s Vira - Twin toddlers climbing a fridge has Twitter in stitches!

23 May 2019 8:03 AM
Hilton College refused opportunity to make amends to land claimants

23 May 2019 7:40 AM
Tsogo Sun celebrating 50 years of existence

22 May 2019 8:33 AM
A timeline to Theresa May's exit
A timeline to Theresa May's exit

Profile of British Prime Minister Theresa May who announced her resignation Friday.
Decision to reinstate charges against Thales questionable, says lawyer
Decision to reinstate charges against Thales questionable, says lawyer

Controversial French arms company Thales lawyer Advocate Anton Katz says the Thales case is separate and not conjoined with Zuma charges and therefore it should have been dealt with as such.

Gift of the Givers to be partly compensated for work in Makhanda
Gift of the Givers to be partly compensated for work in Makhanda

For months the NGO helped the town’s municipality with drought-relief efforts.
