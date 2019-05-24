Twenty five year old Thlologelo Rampa holds two degrees from Wits University, but she was unemployed for three years. Frustrated and hopeless after applying over 100 times for jobs, Thlologelo left for Australia. Within a month of arriving there, she got a job.
Graduates leaving South Africa for greener pastures?
