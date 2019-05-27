Public Protector's got it wrong in fact and in law says, Gordhan lawyer

27 May 2019 7:24 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tebogo Malatji, Lawyer representing Pravin Gordhan Pravin Gordhan's lawyer Tebogo Malatji has accused Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of not following due process. Public Protector found last Friday that the Minister wrongfully signed off former SARS official Ivan Pillay's early retirement, during his tenure at the revenue authority.