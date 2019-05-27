The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Public Protector's got it wrong, in fact, and in law' says Gordhan's lawyer


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Tebogo Malatji, Lawyer representing Pravin Gordhan Pravin Gordhan's lawyer Tebogo Malatji has accused Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane of not following due process. Public Protector found last Friday that the Minister wrongfully signed off former SARS official Ivan Pillay's early retirement, during his tenure at the revenue authority.

Zille clear up her views on the DA's approach to increase diversity in the party

27 May 2019 8:40 AM
What’sViral - Gillette's new ad of a trans teen's first shave is honestly pretty good

27 May 2019 8:01 AM
Eskom head Phakamani Hadebe quits

27 May 2019 7:50 AM
The Political Desk

27 May 2019 7:03 AM
Graduates leaving South Africa for greener pastures?

24 May 2019 9:56 AM
The Color Purple wins big at Naledi Awards

24 May 2019 9:53 AM
What’s Gone Viral - How much do you love your job? This guy loves his a lot!

24 May 2019 8:17 AM
Is ANC Deputy President David Mabuza could be playing the long game?

24 May 2019 7:32 AM
Illegal dumping of waste from Europe causing a health hazard

24 May 2019 7:26 AM
EWN Headlines
Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to consider Cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministers
Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to consider Cabinet of between 20 and 25 ministers

Cosatu has also questioned the role of deputy ministers in the Cabinet.

WATCH LIVE: Zondo wants answers on Hawks inaction on fraudulent Transnet payment
WATCH LIVE: Zondo wants answers on Hawks inaction on fraudulent Transnet payment

Chairperson deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo instructed his team to ask the commissioner of police did not pursue the matter when whistleblowers opened a case about the fraudulent payment of R647 million to a fake supplier in 2017.
South African carbon tax finally becomes law
South African carbon tax finally becomes law

The first phase of the tax is from 1 June to December 2022, with a tax rate of R120 ($8.34) per tonne of carbon dioxide equivalent.
