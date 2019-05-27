Eskom head Phakamani Hadebe quits

The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

27 May 2019 7:50 AM

Bongani Bingwe speaks to Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst, EE Publishers Phakamani Hadebe has announced his sudden resignation as Eskom's chief executive officer, citing unimaginable demands impacting on his health. Eskom has had 12 chief executive officers, six chairpersons, 60 directors, and 30 executives, which cost the state company a whopping R514 million.