Eskom head Phakamani Hadebe quits


Bongani Bingwe speaks to Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst, EE Publishers Phakamani Hadebe has announced his sudden resignation as Eskom's chief executive officer, citing unimaginable demands impacting on his health. Eskom has had 12 chief executive officers, six chairpersons, 60 directors, and 30 executives, which cost the state company a whopping R514 million.

Zille clear up her views on the DA's approach to increase diversity in the party

27 May 2019 8:40 AM
What’sViral - Gillette's new ad of a trans teen's first shave is honestly pretty good

27 May 2019 8:01 AM
Public Protector's got it wrong in fact and in law says, Gordhan lawyer

27 May 2019 7:24 AM
The Political Desk

27 May 2019 7:03 AM
Graduates leaving South Africa for greener pastures?

24 May 2019 9:56 AM
The Color Purple wins big at Naledi Awards

24 May 2019 9:53 AM
What’s Gone Viral - How much do you love your job? This guy loves his a lot!

24 May 2019 8:17 AM
Is ANC Deputy President David Mabuza could be playing the long game?

24 May 2019 7:32 AM
Illegal dumping of waste from Europe causing a health hazard

24 May 2019 7:26 AM
EWN Headlines
Police launch probe into roadside double murder in Benoni
A 19-year-old man and a woman in her 20s were attacked by at least three gun men near a bridge above the N12 on Sunday.
If properly handled, Hadebe’s exit won't affect Eskom, says economist
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe announced his resignation on Friday, saying it was for health reasons.
Cele prepared to serve in any portfolio in Ramaphosa's Cabinet
Former Police Minister Bheki Cele bid farewell to his forces at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday at the presidential inauguration.
