The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

Zille clears up her views on the DA's approach to increase diversity in the party


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Former DA leader and Western Cape Premier Helen Zille clears up her views on the DA's approach to increase diversity in the party. 

What’sViral - Gillette's new ad of a trans teen's first shave is honestly pretty good

What’sViral - Gillette's new ad of a trans teen's first shave is honestly pretty good

27 May 2019 8:01 AM
Eskom head Phakamani Hadebe quits

Eskom head Phakamani Hadebe quits

27 May 2019 7:50 AM
Public Protector's got it wrong, in fact, and in law' says Gordhan's lawyer

Public Protector's got it wrong, in fact, and in law' says Gordhan's lawyer

27 May 2019 7:24 AM
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

27 May 2019 7:03 AM
Graduates leaving South Africa for greener pastures?

Graduates leaving South Africa for greener pastures?

24 May 2019 9:56 AM
The Color Purple wins big at Naledi Awards

The Color Purple wins big at Naledi Awards

24 May 2019 9:53 AM
What’s Gone Viral - How much do you love your job? This guy loves his a lot!

What’s Gone Viral - How much do you love your job? This guy loves his a lot!

24 May 2019 8:17 AM
Is ANC Deputy President David Mabuza could be playing the long game?

Is ANC Deputy President David Mabuza could be playing the long game?

24 May 2019 7:32 AM
Illegal dumping of waste from Europe causing a health hazard

Illegal dumping of waste from Europe causing a health hazard

24 May 2019 7:26 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'
Saray Khumalo: 'Being on top of the world will live with me forever'

South African mountaineer and first black African woman to summit Mount Everest Saray Khumalo, who returned home to a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday, said she didn't know the whole nation was with her.

Questions around Mabuza being sworn in as MP still unanswered
Questions around Mabuza being sworn in as MP still unanswered

Last week, the deputy president requested his swearing in by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng be postponed to give him time to respond to the ANC's integrity commission report.

Grade 8 Northern Cape pupil gets 12 years for stabbing teacher to death
Grade 8 Northern Cape pupil gets 12 years for stabbing teacher to death

The office of the director of public prosecutions said the 17-year-old attacked the English teacher at the Bosele Middle School Hostel near Kuruman in January last year.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us