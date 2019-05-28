The Best of Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa

SA's first black female fighter pilot


Bongani Bingwa speaks to Major Mandisa Mfeka : Combat Pilot in the South African Air Force To many of us, aircraft and even the airport were a childhood fascination. But for Major Mandisa Mfeka, this became a reality, making her the the country’s first black female combat pilot and got to fly one of the five South African Airforce Hawk Mk 120.

What’s Gone Viral - I am more than happy I got the job, says Esethu

What’s Gone Viral - I am more than happy I got the job, says Esethu

28 May 2019 8:06 AM
Survey finds that 500 000 adults are living with HIV in SA

Survey finds that 500 000 adults are living with HIV in SA

28 May 2019 7:46 AM
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

28 May 2019 7:19 AM
Zille clears up her views on the DA's approach to increase diversity in the party

Zille clears up her views on the DA's approach to increase diversity in the party

27 May 2019 8:40 AM
What’sViral - Gillette's new ad of a trans teen's first shave is honestly pretty good

What’sViral - Gillette's new ad of a trans teen's first shave is honestly pretty good

27 May 2019 8:01 AM
Eskom head Phakamani Hadebe quits

Eskom head Phakamani Hadebe quits

27 May 2019 7:50 AM
Public Protector's got it wrong, in fact, and in law' says Gordhan's lawyer

Public Protector's got it wrong, in fact, and in law' says Gordhan's lawyer

27 May 2019 7:24 AM
The Political Desk

The Political Desk

27 May 2019 7:03 AM
Graduates leaving South Africa for greener pastures?

Graduates leaving South Africa for greener pastures?

24 May 2019 9:56 AM
Features
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
EWN Headlines
Financial implications for a reduced Cabinet, says Malegapuru Makgoba
Financial implications for a reduced Cabinet, says Malegapuru Makgoba

Deputy chairperson of the National Planning Commission (NPC) professor Malegapuru Makgoba explained why the size of Cabinet should be kept at a minimum.
Adam Catzavelos to appear in court over racist utterances
Adam Catzavelos to appear in court over racist utterances

Adam Catzavelos used the K-word to refer to black people while on holiday on a Greek island in 2018.
Alliance partners want forensic probe into Iqbal Survé's donation to WC ANC
Alliance partners want forensic probe into Iqbal Survé's donation to WC ANC

The SACP, Cosatu and Sanco have called for the investigation, citing that Survé’s company, Sekunjalo, is the subject of investigation at the commission of inquiry into the affairs of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us