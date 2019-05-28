SA's first black female fighter pilot

28 May 2019 7:02 AM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Major Mandisa Mfeka : Combat Pilot in the South African Air Force To many of us, aircraft and even the airport were a childhood fascination. But for Major Mandisa Mfeka, this became a reality, making her the the country’s first black female combat pilot and got to fly one of the five South African Airforce Hawk Mk 120.