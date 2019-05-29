The most complained about issues long-term insurance in South Africa

29 May 2019 6:57 AM

Africa Melane speaks to Jennifer Preiss, Deputy Ombudsman The Ombudsman for Long-term Insurers has published its annual report for 2018, showing which insurance companies have drawn the most complaints from their customers. 11 768 written requests for assistance in 2018 – an increase of 1000 requests compared to the 10 768 the previous year. What can we extrapolate from these figures?