Does ANC integrity commission have enough teeth to implement its mandate?


Africa Melane speaks to Professor Lesiba Teffo, Political Analyst, UNISA David Mabuza was sworn in yesterday as a Member of Parliament before the Integrity Commission could finalise its report and hand it over to the ANC NEC. Does the integrity commission have enough teeth to implement its mandate?

What’s Viral - Weatherman slams Bachelorette fans during tornado warning

29 May 2019 8:08 AM
David Makhura announcement of his new cabinet

29 May 2019 7:28 AM
The most complained about issues long-term insurance in South Africa

29 May 2019 6:57 AM
What’s Gone Viral - I am more than happy I got the job, says Esethu

28 May 2019 8:06 AM
Survey finds that 500 000 adults are living with HIV in SA

28 May 2019 7:46 AM
The Political Desk

28 May 2019 7:19 AM
SA's first black female fighter pilot

28 May 2019 7:02 AM
Zille clears up her views on the DA's approach to increase diversity in the party

27 May 2019 8:40 AM
What’sViral - Gillette's new ad of a trans teen's first shave is honestly pretty good

27 May 2019 8:01 AM
EWN Headlines
Buses and trucks torched in Mzimhlophe protest
Buses and trucks torched in Mzimhlophe protest

A group of residents have been protesting since Tuesday night when they set the vehicles alight.
SA consumer confidence recovers, survey shows
SA consumer confidence recovers, survey shows

The consumer confidence index rose to 5 in the second quarter from 2 in the first quarter of 2019.
Rand tumbles on 5-month low on Cabinet anxiety, risk aversion
Rand tumbles on 5-month low on Cabinet anxiety, risk aversion

The rand fell more than 2% on Tuesday as deputy president David Mabuza was sworn in as a lawmaker after being cleared by the ruling African National Congress of bringing the party into disrepute.
